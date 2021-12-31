Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 31 (ANI): Hindu religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj who was arrested by the Chhattisgarh police for his alleged derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi has been sent to remand for two days by the court, said Saurabh Mishra, Kalicharan's Advocate on Thursday.

Speaking to ANI, Saurabh Mishra said, "Police asked for his (Kalicharan) remand when he was produced before the court today. We opposed the demand made by police, however, the court sent him to two days' remand, that is, till January 1."

Replying to a question about how Kalicharan's advocate presented his argument before the court, he said, "I told the court that the manner in which Kalicharan Maharaj was arrested and produced before the court was contrary to the provisions of law."

"No transit remand has been taken against him. The actual process of moving any person from one state to another is transit remand which was not followed by the police. Prima facie, the complete process is illegal," the advocate added.

Earlier today, Chhattisgarh Police produced Hindu religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj before the court in Raipur.

He was arrested by Chhattisgarh Police from Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh for his alleged derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi and provocative statements against minorities at 'Dharam Sansad' (religious council) held in Raipur on December 26.

"Kalicharan has been arrested and charged with sedition. During the investigation, on the basis of evidence, sections 153 A (1) (A), 153 B (1) (A), 295 A, 505 (1) (B) have also been included," said Chhattisgarh Police.

A case has been registered against him in Tikrapara Police Station of Raipur.

Following his arrest, the Madhya Pradesh government has alleged that Chhattisgarh's Congress government violated the interstate protocols by arresting Kalicharan Maharaj without informing the Madhya Pradesh police. (ANI)

