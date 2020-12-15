Jaipur, Dec 15 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has expressed deep concern over incidents of mobile phones and other illegal items being seized from inmates lodged in the state's jails, an official said on Monday.

In a video conference to review the state's jails, Gehlot asked the concerned authorities to take strict action against the guilty prison guards and personnel.

Also Read | Mumbai Local Train Update: Suburban Services May Resume From January 1, 2021, Hints Maharashtra Minister Vijay Wadettiwar.

Prisoners having access to restricted items like mobiles, drugs, weapons etc. which aid them in carrying out criminal activities raises a question mark on the security system of the jails, Gehlot said.

The jail administration needs to be more vigilant, he added.

Also Read | AIIMS Nurses’ Union Call Off Strike Hours After Delhi High Court Order, Hospital Administration to Look Into Demands.

The chief minister also said the system to protect prisoners and prison staff from COVID-19 should be strengthened further.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)