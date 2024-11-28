Ajmer, November 28: An Ajmer court has ordered the issuance of notices to three parties, including the Dargah Committee, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), and the Ministry of Minority Affairs, in response to a petition claiming there is a Shiva temple inside Ajmer Dargah, Syed Naseruddin Chishty, Chairman of the All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council said.

"The concerned parties have been issued notices, one is the Dargah Committee, the ASI, and the third is the Ministry of Minority Affairs. I am a descendant of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishty, but I have not been made party to it... We are in touch with our legal team," he told ANI. Rajasthan Court Admits Petition Claiming Existence of Sankat Mochan Mahadev Temple Within Premises of Ajmer Sharif Dargah.

Chishty criticised the rise in incidents where various groups are claiming mosques and dargahs. "These incidents are on the rise in the country. Every second day we see groups claiming mosques and dargahs. This is not in the interest of our society and country. Today India is becoming a global power..Till when will we remain stuck in the temple and mosque controversy?" he said.

Chishty further urged the intervention of the Central Government into the matter adding that a law should be made and guidelines should be issued so that no one claims religious organisations such as these. "Ajmer has a history of 850 years... I appeal to the government of India to intervene in this. A new law should be made and guidelines should be issued so that no one claims religious organisations such as these... In 2022, (RSS chief) Mohan Bhagwat had said that how long will we keep finding Shivalayas in mosques, and I agree with him," he said. Court Directs Issuance of Notice over Suit Claiming Shiva Temple in Ajmer Dargah.

Earlier this month, a survey team that arrived at the Shahi Jama Masjid to survey the mosque in Sambhal district in Uttar Pradesh amid heavy police deployment faced stone-pelting from some "anti-social elements". This survey was part of a legal process following a petition filed by senior advocate Vishnu Shanker Jain, who claimed the mosque was originally a temple.

The stone-pelting incident occurred on November 24 during the ASI's examination of the Mughal-era mosque, resulting in the deaths of four individuals and injuries to several others, including officials and locals. A similar survey was conducted earlier on November 19, with local police and members of the mosque's management committee present to monitor the process.

