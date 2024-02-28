Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 28 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari on Wednesday asserted a proactive approach towards the development of anganwadi centers in the region by approving the upgrade of 6204 mini Anganwadi centres to model Anganwadi centres.

It will strengthen integrated child development services under the Women and Child Development Department, and will be developed as a model centre with all the basic facilities, children's growth monitoring devices, toys, books and furniture.

The upgraded Model Anganwadis are scheduled to commence on March 1.

Diya Kumari emphasised that this initiative aligns with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision.

"As per Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision, the state government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Bhajan Lal, is committed to the healthy, educated, and well-nourished development of boys and girls and empowering women. In this regard, 6204 Mini Anganwadis have been promoted to main Anganwadis to ensure better implementation of government schemes benefiting mothers and children across the state. This initiative aims to make it easier for mothers and children to access healthy nutrition and quality pre-school education," Diya Kumari said.

Addressing the challenges faced in the past, Diya Kumari said, "It is noteworthy that until now, only one mini Anganwadi worker was managing mini Anganwadis in the state, causing difficulties in their operation. Elevating these 6204 mini Anganwadis to main Anganwadis will resolve this issue, as main Anganwadis have one worker and one assistant, providing more convenience in their operation."

Diya Kumari further mentioned that the current working mini Anganwadi workers on these 6204 mini Anganwadis will be promoted to main Anganwadi workers. Additionally, the recruitment process for 6204 new assistants for these upgraded Anganwadis will begin. (ANI)

