Jaipur, Sep 2 (PTI) Rajasthan has the lowest number of active COVID-19 cases in the country, and no death due to the disease has been recorded in the state in a month, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Thursday.

He, however, warned that the viral infection could spread again if there was negligence.

"Rajasthan has become the state with the lowest number of active cases in the entire country, with only 81 patients undergoing treatment. It is a matter of great happiness that no one has died due to the coronavirus in the state in the last one month," Gehlot said in a tweet in Hindi.

"But, if there is a slight negligence, Covid can spread again. Therefore it is very important to follow coronavirus protocols, including wearing masks and maintaining physical distancing," he added.

The chief minister said more than 4.55 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the state. Over 1.10 crore people have taken both doses of the vaccine, he added.

So far, 9,54,100 people have contracted Covid in the state, and the death toll stands at 8,954, Gehlot added.

