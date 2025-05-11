Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], May 11 (ANI): In a precautionary move, the district administration of Jaisalmer has declared a blackout from 7.30 pm until 6 am on May 12.

The official announcement urges all residents to switch off all lights in their homes and the surrounding areas during this period.

"All the citizens of Jaisalmer are requested that, as a precautionary measure, a blackout is declared from 7.30 pm today to 6 am tomorrow. Everyone should keep the lights in their homes and surroundings switched off," read instructions from the Jaisalmer district administration.

The Jaisalmer district administration has issued the guidelines as part of security protocols amid tensions between India and Pakistan.

According to the official notification, all household and establishment lights must be switched off during blackout hours, and the movement of vehicles--including two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and four-wheelers--will be strictly prohibited throughout the night.

A 5-kilometre no-entry buffer zone has been enforced around the defence area, and any suspicious activity or persons in this region will be subject to strict legal action.

Additionally, the operation of drones has been completely banned, and the use of firecrackers or fireworks is strictly prohibited throughout the district.

The guidelines also said that people travelling on the Ramgarh-Tanot Road should complete their journey by 3 pm, after which the movement on the road will be prohibited.

The district administration has appealed to residents to cooperate fully and follow the orders in the interest of national security.

The unprecedented measures are part of a high-alert security protocol around key defence zones in the region.

Earlier in the day, the Jaisalmer Superintendent of Police (SP) Sudhir Choudhary said that ammunition and suspicious items were found in some areas.

The police official said that the public is advised to inform the police and not go closer to such suspicious items.

"The situation is more or less normal, but we are finding some ammunition and suspected objects at places; I appeal to the people not to get closer to them, inform the police, not to upload pictures of any suspicious object on social media, and follow the police directions," Choudhary said.

On Saturday, a fragment of a large Pakistani missile was destroyed by the Indian armed forces, found at Pokhran in Jaisalmer.

Army personnel were seen at the spot after the debris from the projectile was retrieved.

In light of this development, the Jaisalmer district administration issued instructions to the public.

The District Administration and District Police have appealed to the general public and media that if suspicious objects or items such as ammunition are found, then the name of the location must not be made public.

The instructions said that if anyone discovers suspicious objects, or items such as ammunition or other such objects, then immediately inform the Police Control Room and do not go near it or click pictures or record videos.

"The possibility of explosive material in the said suspicious object/ammunition objects cannot be ruled out, which can pose a complete threat to life and property. Therefore, maintain complete distance. The general public should maintain a distance of 100 meters from the suspicious object. Police will secure the suspicious objects/ammunition by cordoning them and will get them disposed of by establishing coordination with various security agencies," read the instructions.

"The general public should not panic and remain patient. The district police will take immediate action and ensure security. The district police are ready to protect the general public. Police are monitoring social media. No one should share misleading, factless information on social media platforms. Otherwise, the district police will take strict legal action," it read further. (ANI)

