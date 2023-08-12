Dehradun, Aug 12 (PTI) Actor Rajinikanth on Saturday visited Badrinath Temple for a "darshan" where he was accorded a warm welcome by the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee officials.

While he was ushered into the temple the committee officials, devotees outside jostled with each other for a glimpse of the superstar, a BKTC spokesperson said.

Also Read | Navi Mumbai Shocker: Man Stabs Colleague to Death in Panvel After Dispute Over Rs 500; Arrested From Aurangabad.

After he offered prayers inside the temple, the priests offered him a garland of tulsi leaves and some prasad. He also attended the Swarna Aarti and met the chief priest (Rawal) of the temple Ishwari Prasad Namnoodiri.

When he emerged outside the temple with BKTC officials and priests following him, the actor stood briefly outside the main gate and waved to the cheering crowds.

Also Read | Ghazipur MMS: Two BHMS Students Suspended for Making Objectionable Videos of Roommates, Sharing Them on Social Media.

Rajinikanth will spend the night in Badrinath, the spokesperson said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)