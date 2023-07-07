New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday launched National Cadet Corps (NCC) integrated software in the national capital.

Earlier on Thursday, the Defence Minister presided over a day-long 'Chintan Shivir' of the Ministry of Defence (MoD) in Delhi and directed the concerned departments to prepare a time-bound action plan and make a presentation on the Action Taken Report within 15 days.

The Defence Minister tweeted on Thursday, "Had extensive discussions during the day-long 'MoD Chintan Shivir'. Several important issues pertaining to strengthening India's Defence capabilities and the welfare of our Ex-Servicemen were discussed."

"I have directed all the concerned departments to prepare a time-bound action plan and make a presentation on the Action Taken Report within 15 days," he added in his tweet.

Last month, the Department of Defence (DoD), Department of Defence Production (DDP), Department of Military Affairs (DMA), Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare (DESW) and Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) organised separate brainstorming sessions, holding discussions on critical issues and ways to enhance their productivity.

Minister of State (Defence) Ajay Bhatt, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande, Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane and other senior civil and military officials of MoD were also present in the day-long meeting. (ANI)

