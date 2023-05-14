To promote ‘Aatmanirbharta’ in defence & minimise imports by Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs), Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh has approved 4th Positive Indigenisation List (PIL) of 928 strategically-important Line Replacement Units (LRUs)/Sub-systems/Spares & Components, including high-end materials & spares, with import substitution value worth Rs 715 crore. Details of these items are available on SRIJAN Portal (https://srijandefence.gov.in/). These will only be procured from the Indian Industry after the timelines indicated in the list.

This fourth list is in continuation to the previous three PILs involving LRUs/Sub-systems/Assemblies/Sub-assemblies/Spares & Components which were published in December 2021, March 2022 and August 2022 respectively. These lists contain 2,500 items which are already indigenised and 1,238 (351+107+780) items which will be indigenised within the given timelines. Of 1,238, 310 items (1st PIL - 262, 2nd PIL - 11, 3rd PIL - 37) have been indigenised, so far. Defence Ministry Approves Proposals Worth Over Rs 70,000 Crore For Buying Different Weapon Systems For Indian Defence Forces.

The DPSUs will undertake indigenisation of these items through different routes under ‘Make’ category and in-house development through the capabilities of MSMEs and private Indian industry, thereby providing impetus to the growth in economy, enhanced investment in defence and reduction in import dependence of DPSUs. In addition, this will augment the design capabilities of the domestic defence industry by involving academia and research institutions. India's Defence Exports Will Touch Rs 40,000 Crores by 2026, Says Rajnath Singh.

The DPSUs will soon initiate procurement action for these notified items. The industry may look for Expression of Interest (EoIs)/Request for Proposal (RFPs) on the Srijan Portal Dashboard (https://srijandefence.gov.in/DashboardForPublic) especially designed for this purpose and may come forward to participate in large number.

