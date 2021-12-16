Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with Uttarakhand CM Dhami at the residence of Harbans Kapoor. (Photo/ANI)

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 16 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tribute to the former state minister and senior BJP leader Harbans Kapoor on Wednesday.

Singh was accompanied by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. They paid tribute at Kapoor's residence in Dehradun.

Kapoor passed away at the age of 76 years on December 13.

He was a former Speaker of Uttrakhand Legislative Assembly and an eight-time MLA. (ANI)

