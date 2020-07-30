Kolkata, Jul 30 (PTI) A total of 10 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Kolkata's Chetla area in rapid antigen test, which was conducted for the first time in the metropolis on Thursday, a senior official said.

State minister and Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) administrative board chairman Firhad Hakim introduced the service in ward no 82 of Chetla area in south Kolkata, where a total of 50 people underwent the test, he said.

The reports of those who have contracted the disease were sent to the health department, the official said.

"This will be of great help in combating the disease in a speedy manner," Hakim, who also checked the oxygen level of a few locals with the help of an oximeter, said.

KMC officials had said on Wednesday that rapid antigen tests will be conducted in all 16 boroughs of the civic body.

Ten swab samples can be examined at one go, and the results will be available in a matter of 30 minutes, the officials had said.

