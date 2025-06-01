Chennai, Jun 1 (PTI) If residents of Delhi's "Madrasi Camp", who are natives of Tamil Nadu, choose to return to their home district, necessary assistance shall be extended to them, the state government said on Sunday.

Citing the demolition exercise being carried out in the Madrasi Camp area in Delhi from Sunday, following an order of the Delhi High Court, the Tamil Nadu government said all legal avenues available to them have now been exhausted.

Also Read | Mamata Banerjee Was Pained by Success of Operation Sindoor, Says Amit Shah.

Madrasi Camp is a slum settlement located along the bank of the Barapullah Jangpura drain, near Nizamuddin Railway Station in South Delhi.

In an official release, the government said that it would assist the residents of Madrasi Camp who choose to return to their native districts in Tamil Nadu and this is in keeping with the orders of Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Also Read | Karnataka Horror: 15-Year-Old Girl Gangraped Twice by Friend and 5 Others, Blackmailed With Recorded Videos of Sex Assault in Belagavi; 2 Arrested.

"Comprehensive support, including assistance for livelihood and other essential needs, will be extended to them. This assistance will be facilitated through the offices of the concerned District Collectors to ensure timely and effective implementation."

According to the government, the Madrasi Camp comprises 370 slum dwellings and is predominantly inhabited by persons of Tamil Nadu origin. The Delhi High Court had said that the camp was an unauthorised encroachment on the bank of the Barapullah drain.

"This has led to obstruction and blockage of the drain, causing significant waterlogging in the surrounding areas, especially during the monsoon season." Accordingly, the court directed that eligible residents be rehabilitated and relocated under the provisions of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) Act and the Delhi Slum & JJ Rehabilitation and Relocation Policy, 2015.

In compliance with the directions of the court, a survey was undertaken by the Eligibility Determination Committee to assess the eligibility of all residents for rehabilitation and relocation.

Pursuant to this exercise, the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board has determined that 215 out of the 370 residents are eligible for allotment. Accordingly, these eligible beneficiaries have been allotted residential units under the Economically Weaker Section category of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) located in Narela, Delhi. Furthermore, all legal petitions filed by the residents of Madrasi Camp have been adjudicated and disposed of by the High Court of Delhi, vide order dated 09.05.2025.

The said order mandates the commencement of demolition activities at Madrasi Camp with effect from 01.06.2025. Thus, all legal avenues available to the residents for retaining the unauthorised constructions at the site have been duly exhausted.

"As per the instructions of the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, the Tamil Nadu House in New Delhi has been tasked with actively facilitating and overseeing coordination efforts. Reaffirming its unwavering commitment to the welfare of persons of Tamil Nadu origin residing outside the State, the Government of Tamil Nadu is in active coordination with the residents of Madrasi Camp to ensure that every possible support is extended to them without delay," the government said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)