Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 5 (ANI): Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman S Somnath attended the Indian School of Business event in Hyderabad. Somnath said that it was a wonderful experience coming to ISB as it is one of the leading business schools with a global reputation.

Somnath spoke about the space business and the Indian government's plans to scale it up five to six times. He stated that the nation's economic growth will happen only when the connection between industry and the research establishment is stronger.

"I saw some bright talents with research components... I believe real economic growth of the nation will happen only when this connection is stronger between industry and the research establishment and translational research really happens...", S Somnath said while speaking to ANI.

Earlier, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Jitendra Singh on Thursday said that a Third Launch Pad (TLP) will be established at Satish Dhawan Space Centre of ISRO in Sriharikota.As per an official release, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha,

Jitendra Singh said that the project has been approved by the Union Cabinet, and financial sanction has been obtained for a total budget outlay of Rs 3984.86 Crore.

He also said that the establishment of the pad is envisaged to be completed within a four-year timeframe.

"ISRO's Next Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV), which is under development is about 90 m tall with a maximum lift-off mass of approximately 1000 tonne. Existing launch pads at Sriharikota cannot launch this class of vehicles. The propellant servicing facilities and the Umbilical Tower of the existing launch pads are not designed to meet the requirements of the new propulsion system based on Liquid Methane," Singh said in his reply.

"In view of very large height & size, the next generation of launch vehicles are planned with horizontal integration and transport, which are then tilted onto the launch pad along with a Tiltable Umbilical Tower (TUT). Also, TLP incorporates necessary features in terms of foundation support & servicing requirements for future augmentation towards supporting the launches of India's Crewed Lunar mission," the Union MoS said. (ANI)

