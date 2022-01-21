Mumbai, Jan 21 (PTI) Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday told an inquiry commission that he had received several complaints after now dismissed assistant inspector Sachin Waze was appointed as head of Mumbai police's Crime Intelligence Unit.

Also Read | UP CM Yogi Adityanath Directs Officials to Speed Up COVID-19 Vaccination, Administer 30 Lakh Doses Per Day For Last Mile Coverage Before Assembly Elections 2022.

Deshmukh is currently deposing before Justice K U Chandiwal Commission, which is probing corruption allegations leveled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh. The NCP leader is being cross examined by Waze.

Also Read | UP CM Yogi Adityanath Says Mafias and Criminals are Running For Their Lives in New Uttar Pradesh and The Tranquility is Back in the Society.

Responding to a query, Deshmukh said, "I received some complaints as Waze was under suspension for about 14-15 years and after his reinstatement, he was appointed as Head, CIU. Generally, if a suspended officer is reinstated, he is posted to a side branch."

Deshmukh told the commission several complaints were oral and he cannot name those who had made these, adding that the (Home) department may have received written complaints as well.

"Sachin Waze was posted in Crime Branch and, on the oral direction of then police commissioner Param Bir Singh, he was appointed as chief of CIU," he said, adding that then Joint Commissioner of Police Santosh Rastogi took objection to Waze's posting as CIU head.

While responding to another question, the senior NCP leader said he had suggested to the chief minister to set up a committee to probe the "malicious, false" allegations made in Singh's letter.

Deshmukh also said he was not party to the government resolution (GR) dated March 30 last year to set up a single-member commission to probe the allegations against him.

" I had requested the chief minister for appointment of a committee and he may have thereafter initiated such a committee. I learnt about the Government Resolution when it was published. I do not recollect the source of my information, may be my secretary or may be from any other department or outside person," Deshmukh added.

His cross examination will continue on Monday.

The Maharashtra government had, in March last year, formed a commission under Justice Chandiwal (retired) to probe Singh's allegations against Deshmukh.

Singh, who was transferred from the post of Mumbai police commissioner in March in the aftermath of the Antilia bomb scare episode, had claimed Deshmukh had asked police officers to collect Rs 100 crore a month from bars and restaurants in the city.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are also probing the allegations made against Deshmukh by Singh.

Deshmukh is currently in judicial custody following his arrest by ED in a money laundering case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)