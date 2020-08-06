Mumbai, Aug 6 (PTI) Maharashtra saw a record single- day spike of 11,514 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, which took the case tally in the state to 4,79,779, the state health department said.

With 316 fatalities, the death toll in the state due to the pandemic rose to 16,792.

On the other hand, 10,854patients were discharged from hospitals in the state on recovery, the health department said in a statement.

So far, 3,16,375 coronavirus patients have recovered in Maharashtra.

As many as 24,87,990 people have been tested so far.

There are 1,46,305 active patients.

Out of 316 deaths recorded on Thursday, 246 deaths had occurred in the last 48 hours while remaining deaths had taken place earlier, the statementsaid.

The daily spike in cases in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) saw a decline on Thursday with 2,913 new patients being reported. On Wednesday, the region had recorded over 3,000 new cases.

Mumbai alone recorded 910 new coronavirus cases and 57 deaths on Thursday.

The larger MMR has recorded 2,57, 278 cases so far and 10,371 deaths, including 1,20,150 cases and 6,648 deaths in Mumbai.

Nashik city saw a spike of 602 cases, Ahmednagar city 284, Dhule city 129, Jalgaon city 137, Pune city 1,512, Pimpri Chinchwad 985, Kolhapur city 143, Sangli city254, Nagpur city 331.

The recovery rate is 65.94 per cent while the case fatality rate is 3.5 per cent.

9,76,332 people are in home quarantine and 37,768 in institutional quarantine.

