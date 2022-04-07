Recreation and Wellness facility at Thivim Railway Station was inaugurated by SK Jha, Director (O&C) (Photo/Twitter/Konkan Railway)

Thivim (Goa) [India], April 7 (ANI): In a move to enhance passenger comfort, an innovative facility called Recreation and Wellness facility at Thivim Railway Station was inaugurated on Thursday.

This fully air-conditioned kiosk comprises of relaxing wellness chair and a virtual reality facility. Santosh Kumar Jha, Director (Operations and Commercial), Konkan Railway Corporation Limited along with other officials of Konkan Railway inaugurated the Relax Zone today.

Also Read | Punjab: Youth Assaulted During Birthday Party in Ludhiana; 16 Booked.

In a tweet today by the Konkan Railway, it read, "In a move to enhance passenger comfort, an innovative facility called Recreation and Wellness facility at Thivim Railway Station was inaugurated by Shri S K Jha, Director (O&C). This fully air-conditioned KIOSK comprises of Relaxing Wellness Chair and Virtual Reality facility."

The fully air-conditioned Kiosk, comprising of relaxing wellness chair and a virtual reality facility with short duration cinema (film) offers passengers a pleasant and relaxing experience at the station, the official statement read. (ANI)

Also Read | 'BJP Promised Acche Din but Failed To Keep Vow', Says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)