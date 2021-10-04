Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Oct 4 (PTI): A 26-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly attacking his lover and threatening to release nude photos of hers for rejecting him, police said.

According to the police, Ashique and the woman were in love for sometime but she ended the relationship after learning that he was a drug addict.

Following this, the police said, he allegedly tried to abduct her a few days ago when she visited the town of Erumeli in Kottayam district of Kerala. He abandoned the plan after seeing the crowd. Then, he went to her house in Pathanamthitta district and allegedly threatened to release her nude photos.

Also, he allegedly attacked the woman and her mother, the police said after arresting him based on a complaint from the woman.

His background is being investigated, the police said.

The girl complained that when she found out about his addiction to drugs, she ended the affair but he continued to harass her.

Recently, a girl student was killed by her classmate on a college campus at Pala, a town, for allegedly rejecting him.

