Gurugram, Nov 18 (PTI) The Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) has sentenced a builder to 60 days civil imprisonment in a contempt case, according to an official release.

The RERA, Gurugram, found ILD builder Salman Akbar guilty of intentional disobedience of its orders in the matter of Garima Gupta vs ILD Millennium Private Limited, according to the release.

The RERA court had ordered ILD Millennium Private Limited to pay the sum of Rs 27,30,376 to Garima Gupta, who had booked a unit in the company's housing project, but the amount was not paid.

Pronouncing the sentence, Rajender Kumar, Adjudicating Officer (AO), RERA, Gurugram, said, "You are hereby authorised to detain Salman Akbar in civil imprisonment for 60 days and produce him on the 60th day of his detention before the AO."

Earlier on October 31, an arrest warrant was issued by the AO court to produce Salman Akbar on or before December 21, 2022.

The directors of the company were then asked to file an affidavit stating the particular of its assets to satisfy the decree, but despite giving an opportunity they failed to respond leading to intentional disobedience of the orders of the adjudicating officer.

The matter dates back to January 2013, when complainant Garima Gupta had booked a unit in ILD Spire Greens, Sector 37 and executed an agreement. The promoter had to hand over the possession in July 2016 but failed to do so.

The allottee filed a complaint with the RERA court in November 2018, alleging the promoter of delaying the handover of the flat.

The authority passed an order in favour of the aggrieved allottee asking the builder to pay the interest for every month of delay on the amount paid by the complainant from the date of possession till the handing over of actual possession of the unit, which the promoter failed to comply with.

