By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): Amid the stand-off between the Centre and Punjab over farm laws and disruption in goods train services, the Congress MPs from the state held a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday, apprising him of their concern that Pakistan can use the tension to foment trouble in the border state.

Several MPs pointed out that the tension in the region due to non-operation of goods trains and farmers' agitation can be used by the enemy intelligence outfit ISI.

"When the situation between the Centre and any state becomes tense, bad elements like Pakistan's ISI take advantage of it and can mislead youngsters. Punjab is a peaceful state and should remain so," said Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla.

The MP added that Shah told them that he is mindful of the situation and is aware of the neighbouring country's intention regarding Punjab.

"Punjab is a border state and there could be a serious problem if things aren't resolved soon. Home Minister Amit Shah assured us that he is taking stock of Punjab and we will resolve the issues soon," he added.

Another MP Jasbir Singh Gill said that the meeting took place in a healthy and positive environment. Rail services are expected to be resumed soon as the disruption has affected the economy of the state, he added.

"We want the atmosphere in Punjab improves. The tussle between the Centre and Punjab needs to be resolved soon. We requested that issues like rail should be looked at priority as we are on verge of a blackout. There will be an interruption in the water supply. Emergency services are already hit," Gill further said.

He added that Union Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal was present at the meeting and he asked them to get the tracks free of the protesting farmers.

"We told the minister that tracks have been vacated. After a technical report on the health of the tracks come, the rail services will be resumed," he said.

Apart from Aujla and Gill, MPs Preneet Kaur, Manish Tewari, Choudhary Santokh Singh, Amar Singh, Ravneet Singh and Mohammad Sadique attended the meeting.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had earlier this week held a dharna in the national capital alleging power crisis and shortage of essential supplies in the state after the Centre's refusal to allow movement of goods trains due to the farmers' agitation.

Last month, Punjab passed a resolution rejecting the recent farm laws brought by the Centre and cleared four Bills to counter the central laws. (ANI)

