Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 5 (ANI): Revanth Reddy, who is set to be Telangana Chief Minister, on Tuesday conveyed his heartfelt appreciation to the leaders of the Congress party for their unwavering support and acknowledged the steadfast support of the Congress soldiers who remained resolute and stood by him through every challenge and triumph.

"I wholeheartedly express my gratitude to honourable AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Mother of Telangana our beloved Sonia amma, ever-inspiring leader Rahul Gandhi ji, charismatic Priyanka Gandhi ji, AICC General Secretary (Org) KC Venugopal ji, deputy CM of Karnataka DK Shivakumar and Incharge General Secretary- Telangana Manikrao Thakare ji and last but not the least our Congress soldiers who stood by us through thick and thin," Revanth Reddy posted on X (Formerly Twitter).

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal made the announcement here and said that Revanth Reddy will be the new leader of the Congress Legislative Party in the state. He said the swearing-in ceremony of the new government will take place on December 7.

Venugopal said the decision was taken by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge following a report given by AICC in-charge of the state Manikrao Thakare and the party's special observer after a meeting of newly-elected MLAs.

"Congress President has decided to go with Revanth Reddy as the new CLP of the Telangana Legislative Party. The swearing-in ceremony of the new Telangana CM is to be held on December 7."

TPCC Vice President Kiran Kumar Chamala said, "It was the wish of the people, Congress leaders and the party workers that Revanth Reddy should be the CM because he played an important role in creating a Congress wave in last two years... It is a matter of happiness that he is going to be the CM... Telangana is happy.."

Revanth Reddy, seen as a strong critic of outgoing Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, was a face of the Congress poll effort in the state and ran a spirited campaign.

Reddy is an MP in the Lok Sabha from INC representing Malkajgiri Constituency. Earlier, he won the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections in 2014 from the Kodangal seat with a vote share of 46.45 percent.

In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, he again won the same seat with a vote share of 39.06 percent before losing the seat in the 2019 Telangana Assembly elections.

He left TDP and joined Congress in 2017.

In June 2021, he was appointed as president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee replacing N. Uttam Kumar Reddy.

Congress won an absolute majority in Telangana for the first time, winning 64 of 119 seats.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi, which ruled India's youngest state for 10 years, won 38 seats. BJP won eight seats and AIMIM got seven. Revanth Reddy is MP from Malkajgiri in the state.

Telangana went to vote on November 30. In 2018, BRS (then Telangana Rashtra Samithi) won 88 of the 119 seats and had a 47.4 per cent vote share. The Congress came a distant second with 19 seats. (ANI)

