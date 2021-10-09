New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday held a meeting with senior legal officers, including Law Secretary Anup Mendiratta and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

Officers from the Department of Justice, which looks after the transfer and posting of judges of the higher judiciary, were also present at the meeting.

"Had a very productive, constructive and congenial interaction with all the top legal officers of India," Rijiju tweeted.

Union Minister of State for Law S P Singh Baghel also attended the meeting.

