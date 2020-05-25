India News | Roll over 2020-21 Budget, Issue White Paper: Cong to Goa Govt

Panaji, May 25 (PTI) Amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown and the resultant economic slowdown, the Goa Congress on Monday asked the Pramod Sawant government to "roll over' the 2020-21 budget and release a white paper on the financial position of the state.

In a letter to the CM, Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar said the state government must pump in resources in agriculture, horticulture, fisheries, animal husbandry, rural employment and social welfare schemes.

"The country's projected growth of 3.5 per cent has fallen to 1.8 per cent, which will have a very negative impact on the Goan economy also. Goa government revenue will fall to the extent of 35-45 per cent," he said.

"It will create loss of earnings to small and medium businessman, farmers, labourers, traders, small vendors, taxi drivers, vehicle operators. The state government is left with no option but to roll over Budget 2020-21 based on the white paper," his letter stated.

He said the government must sustain existing welfare schemes while designing special packages for those worst hit.

He said leader of opposition Digambar Kamat had demanded a white paper several times but the BJP government under Sawant was not releasing one.

