Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 24 (ANI): As Assam gears up for the vibrant festivities of Rongali Bihu, the heart of Guwahati beats to the rhythm of cultural celebration.

In anticipation of the upcoming revelry, a Bihu dance workshop recently took centre stage in the Geetanagar area, captivating the attention of locals and enthusiasts alike.

Around 70 girls participated in the Bihu dance workshop.

Rongali Bihu, also known as Bohag Bihu, stands as the hallmark festival of Assam, traditionally celebrated in the middle of April.

Rongali Bihu, also known as Bohag Bihu, is one of the most important festivals celebrated in the Indian state of Assam, particularly by the Assamese people. It marks the beginning of the Assamese New Year and usually falls in mid-April. The festival signifies the onset of the agricultural season and is celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervor.

Rongali Bihu is a multi-day festival that typically spans seven days, each day known as 'Xaat Bihu.' The celebration involves various cultural activities, traditional rituals, and feasting.

On the first day of Rongali Bihu - the cattle are washed, and smeared with a paste of fresh turmeric, black lentil, etc while people sing to them - "Lao kha, bengena kha, bosore bosore barhi ja, maar xoru, baper xoru, toi hobi bor bor goru (Eat gourd, eat brinjal, grow from year to year, your mother is small, your father is small, but you be a large one)" and then the people also worship the cattle. (ANI)

