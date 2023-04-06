New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday filed a supplementary chargesheet in Delhi's Patiala House Court against three Tihar Jail officials in a Rs 200-crore money laundering case involving Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Additional Sessions Judge Shailendra Malik has listed the matter on April 18 for further hearing.

The Tihar Jail officials Mahender Prasad Sundriyal, Sunder Bora, Dharam Singh Meena were arrested in February 2023.

ED filed the supplementary chargesheet after an investigation against them. The trio are currently in judicial custody.

The federal agency alleged that the arrested jail officials were involved in the offence of money laundering.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar is the main accused in the case. Actor Jacqueline Fernandez is also a co-accused in the case. Jacqueline is on bail in the matter.

This case is based upon a case registered by Delhi Police against Chandrashekhar and other accused. Thereafter, ED registered a complaint against the accused persons for alleged money laundering.

This ED case is based on an FIR filed by Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) against Sukesh Chandrashekhar who is accused of cheating and extorting Aditi Singh, wife of former promoter of Religare Enterprises Shivinder Mohan Singh, who was arrested in October 2019 in a case related to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Ltd.

Chandrasekhar and his associates reportedly took money from Aditi after posing as government officials and promising to get bail for her husband. Chandrasekhar reportedly persuaded Aditi to transfer money by impersonating a central government official over a spoof call while he was lodged in Rohini Jail and promised to manage bail for her husband.

Both Chandrashekhar and his actor wife Leena Maria Paul were arrested by the Delhi Police in September last year for their alleged role in the duping case. (ANI)

