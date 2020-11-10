New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) The CBI has carried out searches at eight locations in Mumbai in connection with an alleged bank fraud case of Rs 946 crore in Yes Bank against Ezeego One Travel and Tours, officials said on Tuesday.

The agency recently carried out the searches at the premises of the booked promoters and directors of the company, they added.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked company promoters Ajay Ajit Peter Kerkar and Urrshila Kerkar, and directors Neelu Singh, Arup Sen, Manisha Amrapurkar, Pesi Patel and Karthik Venkatrman for alleged diversion of loan funds, the officials said.

Set up in 2006, the company was engaged in offering travel services in India such as ticket booking, holiday and hotel packages and transport facilities.

It availed credit facilities worth Rs 650 crore from Yes Bank in 2017, which was enhanced to Rs 1,015 crore the next year.

The bank had earlier filed a complaint with the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police. "However, the same was withdrawn as the bank has decided to file a complaint with the CBI, because a complaint in the matter of fraud by Cox & Kings Limited was being filed with the CBI by the SBI," it said.

