The Hayaghat Vidhan Sabha constituency is one of the 243 seats of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency of Hayaghat is located in Darbhanga district. It is composed of Athar North and South, Baligaon, Bithauli, Bhacchi, Chakwa Bharwari, Dhanauli, Harhacha, Paghari, and other regions as well. The electorate of Hayaghat will be casting their votes on November 7, which will be Phase 3 of Bihar Vidhan Sabha Elections 2020.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had announced the dates of 3-phase Bihar Elections 2020. Phase 1 of the Bihar Assembly Elections is already over (on October 28 for 71 seats), and only two phases are remaining, which will take place on November 3 (94 seats), and November 7 (78 seats) respectively. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 3 Dates And Schedule: Voting on November 7, Results on November 10.

The ECI has declared that all the results of the 243-seat Bihar Legislative Assembly will be announced on November 10. If you are looking for the full schedule of Bihar Polls 2020, candidate details from Hayaghat constituency, and more, then you have reached the right spot.

Complete Time-Table schedule of the 3-phase Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Details

Particulars Phase 1 Phase 2 Phase 3 Last date of nomination October 8 October 16 October 20 Last date of withdrawal of candidature October 12 October 19 October 23 Date of polling October 28 November 03 November 07 Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Results November 10 November 10 November 10

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, it was Amar Nath Gami of the Janata Dal (United) who won from the Hayaghat constituency by defeating Ramesh Chaudhary of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). The victory margin was of over 32,000 votes. In 2010, Amar Nath had contested on a BJP ticket and had emerged victorious from the constituency, after he defeated LJP’s Dr Shahnawaz Ahmad Kaifee.

Come 2020 Bihar Elections, it would be a 2-way fight in the context of Hayaghat constituency. The two main contenders from this seat are Ramchandra Shah of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Bhola Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Who do you think has the upper hand in Bihar Polls 2020?

The NDA camp has already announced Nitish Kumar as their CM candidate. As for Congress-backed Mahagathbandhan, Tejaswi Yadav seems to be in the running for the CM’s chair. With Chirag Paswan-led LJP deciding to contest alone in Bihar Elections 2020, it will be interesting to see which party (or an alliance), the electorate trusts this time.

