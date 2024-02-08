New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) Fondly remembering the contribution of retiring members from the Rajya Sabha, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday said the wisdom shared by them would be greatly missed and their departure would leave a void.

The Vice President was bidding farewell to the 68 MPs of the upper house who retired during the year.

"The retirement of our esteemed colleagues will undoubtedly leave a void. It is often said that 'every beginning has an end and every end has a new beginning'," he said.

One never retires from public service, he said, and wished the members an active public life further ahead.

"These hallowed chambers of Parliament are the sanctum sanctorum of the temple of democracy. It's a distinct honour and a rare privilege to be able to serve our motherland from the platform of this House.

"This very House represents the diversity of views that our vibrant democracy shares but at the same time it reflects the unity of our purpose as well. We are here with a singular commitment of serving this great land," the Vice President said in his introductory remarks.

"You all have etched your name in history for being part of the democratic process in effecting transformational epochal events," Dhankhar said.

He recalled that during this period, the Council of States saw the passing of many important legislations, including the Abrogation of Article 370 - a temporary provision of our Constitution, the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, the Bhartiya nyay Samhita, Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Bill and Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2023 and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

We were also part of inauguration of the state of the art new building of Parliament, he noted.

"I am sure, the retiring members too would be departing with a profound sense of contentment for their efforts in advancing the interest of Bharat and every Bharatiya.

"Please allow me to express our profound appreciation for the distinguished service rendered by each one of our esteemed retiring colleagues. Their contribution will be fondly remembered and the wisdom they shared would be greatly missed," the chairman said.

He also said that the use of Indian languages increased and Dogri, Kashmiri, Konkani, and Santhali were used for the first time during discussions in the House.

Arrangements were put in place for the members to speak in any of the 22 languages, he said.

He also recalled that the panel of vice-chairpersons underwent a new change with many first time members presiding over the Council.

"In togetherness, we have strived to ensure that this temple of democracy sustains its relevance by being a theatre of dialogue, debate, deliberation and discussion," he said.

"The rich contributions by our retiring colleagues have significantly enhanced the quality of discourse that are vital to our nation. The House and its Committees stand greatly enriched by their active and constructive participation," he said.

He also recalled the contribution of two members, Sushil Kumar Modi and Abhishek Singhvi, who are chairmen of two department-related Parliamentary Standing Committees of Rajya Sabha.

Dhankhar termed their RS tenure impactful in shaping legislative policies and scrutinizing government actions.

He also paid tributes to five female retirees -- Jaya Bachchan, Vandana Chavan, Kanta Kardam, Sonal Mansingh and Amee Yajnik. All five were on the panel of vice chairpersons.

Dhankhar said among those who are retiring are nine Ministers - Dharmendra Pradhan, Narayan Rane, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Mansukh Mandaviya, Bhupendra Yadav, Parshottam Rupala, Rajeev Chandrashekhar, V Muraleedharan, L Murugan.

All of them have served this country with distinction by steering their respective ministries to greater heights, he said.

"The wealth of parliamentary experience they have garnered during their tenure here, will undoubtedly prove as invaluable asset as they embark on new endeavors.

"I am sure that their guidance and mentorship will certainly be available for new members," he noted.

"May you all continue to inspire and lead, making meaningful contributions to the welfare and progress of our nation," he said. PTI SKC

