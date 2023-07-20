Mirzapur (UP), Jul 20 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday visited the Devraha Baba Ashram here and worshipped Lord Hanuman, a temple staff said.

Ashram's manager Atul Kumar Saxena said Bhagwat met Swami Adgadanand Maharaj at the Sakteshgarh Ashram (Chunar) and then visited the ashram to offer his prayers.

While talking to Adgadanand Maharaj, Bhagwat said he had been wanting to meeting him for a long time, Saxena said.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief will stay the night at Devraha Baba Ashram.

The district administration had earlier beefed up security at the place ahead of Bhagwat's arrival.

Bhagwat, who had reached Varanasi on Tuesday, is on a five-day tour to attend a conference of heads of major temples from across the world.

He will address the inauguration ceremony of the conference at Rudraksh Convention Centre here on July 22.

The conference, to be held from July 22 to 24, will see the participation of heads of more than 400 temples from 26 countries.

