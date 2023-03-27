New Delhi, March 27: The Ministry of Rural Development is signing an agreement with 19 "Captive Employers" for providing jobs to 31,067 rural youths under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY), according to an official statement issued on Monday.

The ministry will provide these employers the target to train and provide gainful employment to rural youth, with a minimum salary of Rs 10,000 per month for the minimum period of six months. Employment News: Air India Hiring Pilots and Cabin Crew, Know Last Date of Application, Eligibility Criteria and How To Apply at airindia.in.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed on Tuesday in the presence of Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh. The minister will also distribute appointment letters to some candidates who received similar training under the DDU-GKY and are placed with captive employers, according to the statement issued by the Ministry of Rural Development. Employment News: TSAW Drones Plans To Hire Over 350 New Employees by End of 2023.

The Rural Development Ministry launched the Captive employment Guidelines under DDUGKY to ensure that the candidates are trained in line with the industry requirement and employed.

"The Captive Employment model allows the employer to select the rural youths, skill and deploy them in one of its own establishment/sister-concern/subsidiaries," the Rural Development Ministry said in a statement.

The RTD (Recruit, Train & Deploy) model has been developed to address the needs of the Industry on one hand and ensuring sustainable placement for rural youth.

"The Captive Employment Guidelines will increase the direct involvement of the industry due to the benefits provided to the industries for encouraging them to participate in the DDU-GKY program thereby ensuring the large quantity employment for rural youths," the ministry said.

The basic objective of DDU-GKY is to provide the gainful placement in sustainable manner to rural youth after skilling hence the concept of captive employment was envisaged and launched on the occasion of Antyodaya Divas in the year 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)