India's flagship carrier Air India has invited applications for pilots and cabin crew. Tata Group's Air India on Saturday said that they are hiring pilots and cabin crew (female). "We are inviting applications for First Officers who have B737 NG/Max - Type Rating, for induction on B777 fleet," Air India said. A day later, it announced hiring for cabin crew. Taking to social media, Air India said, "If you are passionate about flying, do meet us. We will be in Delhi on 6th January 2023 for a walk-in interview of Cabin Crew (Female)." The last date to apply for pilots posts is January 1, 2023. Ever since Tata Group took over Air India from the central government, it is on an expansion mode. Air India Launches ‘FogCare’ Initiative To Minimise Disruption; Passengers Can Now Cancel Impacted Flights at No Extra Costs.

#FlyAI: We are inviting applications for First Officers who have B737 NG/Max - Type Rating, for induction on B777 fleet. For more details and to apply please visit our career page https://t.co/ZcNAjqGV3X #Hiring pic.twitter.com/Pv9xD1kGd2 — Air India (@airindiain) December 30, 2022

#FlyAI: If you are passionate about flying, do meet us. We will be in Delhi on 6th January, 2023 for a walk-in interview of Cabin Crew (Female). For more details visit the career page of https://t.co/ZcNAjqGV3X#cabincrewhiring #airindiarecruitment #Delhi pic.twitter.com/dC79vsOF55 — Air India (@airindiain) December 31, 2022

