Noida, Apr 14 (PTI) More than 73 per cent of the rural households in Baghpat have been provided with tap water connections, the highest among the six districts of Meerut division in western Uttar Pradesh that includes Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad, according to official figures.

The figures were revealed as the Uttar Pradesh government's Jal Shakti Ministry and its Rural Water Supply Department reached one crore tap water connections in rural households of the state on the 132nd birth anniversary of the architect of India's Constitution.

Till August 15, 2019, Baghpat had tap water connections in 11,908 rural households while on April 14 this year it reached 1,21,004 which is 73.10 per cent of the target, according to the data.

Bulandshahr had 21,314 rural tap connections on August 15, 2019. The figure has now reached 2,42,660 which was 52.91 per cent of the target, it showed.

In Gautam Buddha Nagar district, which includes Noida and Greater Noida, the rural tap water connection figure has reached 23,212 households which was 56.22 per cent of the target as against 1,246 on August 15, 2019.

Ghaziabad had 22,334 rural tap water connections till August 15, 2019. It has now reached 82,493 (57.94 per cent of the target). Meerut had 20,130 such connections on August 15, 2019, and now has 1,98,980 (63.75 per cent of the total target) connections, according to official figures.

As for Hapur, the number of rural tap water connections has reached 1,09,053 (62.89 per cent of the total target) as against 14,393 on August 15, 2019.

"Under the ambitious Jal Jeevan Mission, an initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, tap water connections has been provided to 1.03 crore rural families," an official of the state government said.

"The programme aims to make tap water available to more than 2.65 crore rural families by 2024," the official added.

