New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): The VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital has successfully performed its first-ever Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy under the leadership of Prof. Sandeep Bansal (Medical Superintendent), a novel treatment for certain types of lymphoma and blood cancers.

According to the statement issued by Safdarjung Hospital, "This significant achievement was made possible by the dedication and expertise of the Department of Medical Oncology, led by the Head of the Department Dr Kaushal Kalra."

Also Read | Bengaluru Power Cut: Parts of City To Witness Power Outage on January 25, 27 and 28 Due to BESCOM Maintenance Work, Check Timings and List of Affected Areas.

CAR-T cell therapy is an advanced immunotherapy that harnesses the power of a patient's own immune cells, specifically T-cells, to fight cancer. The T-cells are genetically modified to target and destroy cancerous cells more effectively than the body's natural immune response. This treatment has proven to be a game-changer for patients with cancers such as non-Hodgkin lymphoma, especially those with refractory or relapsed disease that has not responded to traditional treatments.

"The first CAR-T therapy at Safdarjung Hospital was administered to a patient diagnosed with refractory Non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a type of blood cancer that resists conventional treatments," the statement added.

Also Read | Republic Day 2025: PM Narendra Modi Interacts With NCC Cadets, NSS Volunteers, Tableaux Artists and Tribal Guests of R-Day Parade (See Pics).

Dr. Kaushal Kalra said, "The patient has tolerated the treatment well, which is an encouraging outcome for both the patient and the medical team. This successful case marks a significant milestone in the hospital's ongoing efforts to provide cutting-edge cancer care. With this achievement, Safdarjung Hospital becomes the first central government hospital in India to offer CAR-T cell therapy, a highly specialized and sophisticated treatment option."

Dr Sandeep Bansal, the Medical Superintendent of the hospital, expressed his pride in the accomplishment, noting that it underscores the institution's commitment to providing advanced medical care to patients across the country.

"In North India, only two other government institutions--PGI Chandigarh and AIIMS New Delhi--have performed CAR-T cell therapy, making Safdarjung Hospital a critical player in the growing field of immunotherapy. This accomplishment not only elevates Safdarjung Hospital's standing as a leading healthcare institution but also expands access to this life-saving treatment for patients in the public healthcare system," said Dr Sandeep. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)