Bareilly, March 29: The President of All India Muslim Jamaat, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi, has criticised Bollywood actor Salman Khan for wearing a Ram Janmabhoomi watch, stating that promoting non-Islamic symbols is forbidden (haram) in Islam. Speaking to ANI, Bareilvi said, "Salman Khan, a famous Muslim personality in India, has worn a watch called 'Ram Edition' to promote the Ram temple. I want to make it clear that it's not permissible (haram) for any Muslim, including Salman Khan, to promote non-Islamic institutions or religious symbols."

He further advised the actor to seek repentance, respect Islamic law (Shariah) and follow its principles. "Such actions are unjustifiable and forbidden. The person involved should seek forgiveness (toba) and ensure they don't repeat this mistake. I advise Salman Khan to respect Islamic law (Shariah) and follow its principles," Bareilvi said. Salman Khan Sports ‘Ram Janmabhoomi’ Watch by Jacob & Co Worth INR 34 Lakh With Shri Ram and Lord Hanuman Engraving, Grabs Eyeballs As He Flaunts It in Style (View Pics).

The cleric said wearing and promoting the "Ram Edition" watch was equivalent to endorsing un-Islamic religious symbols, which, according to him, was unacceptable. "Wearing and promoting the 'Ram Edition' watch is akin to promoting idols or non-Islamic religious symbols, which is unjustifiable and forbidden according to Islamic law. He should refrain from this and seek forgiveness," Bareilvi said. Salman Khan was recently seen wearing the "Ram Edition" watch in an Instagram post.

Salman Khan's limited-edition Ram Janmabhoomi watch gained attention during the promotion of his upcoming film Sikandar. In an Instagram post related to the film, he was spotted wearing the watch, which features a sleek gold dial and an orange strap. The limited-edition watch features intricate engravings on the case, showcasing elements tied to the Ram Janmabhoomi. The dial is meticulously engraved with a detailed relief of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple. Additionally, there are inscriptions of Hindu Gods on the dial and the bezel. ‘Jitni Umar Likhi Hai, Utni Likhi Hai’: Salman Khan Breaks Silence on Death Threats From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Ahead of ‘Sikandar’ Release.

The Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir's 'Pran Patishtha' ceremony was held on January 22 last year, wherein Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the main rituals. The idol of Ram Lalla was carved by a famous sculptor from Karnataka, Arun Yogiraj. The idol stands 51 inches high and weighs 1.5 tonnes, and it portrays Shree Ram as a five-year-old, standing on a lotus crafted from the same stone.

