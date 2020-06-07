India News | Samples of Kolkata Man, Who Died in J&K, Test Positive for COVID-19; Death Toll in UT Climbs to 41

Srinagar, Jun 7 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll has risen to 41 in Jammu and Kashmir as the samples taken from a non-local, who passed away here on Saturday, tested positive for the disease on Sunday, officials said.

The 38-year-old man, a resident of Kolkata -- died of brain haemorrhage at the SMHS hospital here on Saturday, the officials said.

They added that his samples sent for the COVID-19 test returned positive on Sunday.

With this, the coronavirus-related death toll has risen to 41 in the Union Territory, the officials said.

