Asansol (West Bengal) [India], January 18 (ANI): Reacting to Sealdah Court holding Sanjay Roy guilty in the RG Kar rape and murder case, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Agnimitra Paul on Saturday expressed dissatisfaction and said that Sanjay Roy is not the only one involved in this matter. There are many more people involved and the Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's government has destroyed the evidence.

"We are dissatisfied with what the court has said today; we are very sad and angry. It is not that Sanjay Roy is the only one involved in this murder... Mamata Banerjee's government has destroyed the evidence. More than 50 people were standing at the crime scene. CBI has said that it is not the crime scene; the body has been brought there from another place. How can a single person do this?... There are other people involved in this... On whose instructions did Sanjay Roy do this?... Sanjay Roy should be hanged," said Agnimitra Paul.

Notably, the Sealdah Civil and Criminal Court on Saturday found accused Sanjay Roy guilty of the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Justice Anirban Das pronounced the verdict. The quantum of punishment will be pronounced by the court on Monday (January 20).

The court said that Sections 64,66, 103/1 of BNS have been framed against the accused. "There is a complaint against the accused that he went to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and went to the seminar room, assaulted and murdered the lady doctor taking rest there," the court said.

Accused Sanjay Roy appealed to the judge that he had been falsely implicated in the case.

"I have not done this. Those who have done this are being let go. I have been falsely implicated," he told the court.

"I always wear a chain of rudraksh on my neck. If I had committed the crime, my chain would have been broken in place of occurrence. I can't commit this crime," accused Roy added.

The case, which involves the rape and murder of a trainee doctor whose body was found on August 9 in the hospital's seminar room, sparked widespread protests. After the incident, Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer at the hospital, was arrested in connection with the crime. (ANI)

