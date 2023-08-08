Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], August 8 (ANI): Posing a major challenge to the ruling Congress and main-opposition BJP in Chhattisgarh ahead of assembly elections, former Union Minister and President of Sarva Adivasi Samaj Chhattisgarh Arvind Netam stated that the tribal body will field 50 contestants in the assembly elections slated end of this year.

Moreover, the former Union Minister hinted at keeping a close watch on general seats.“Tribal people in Chhattisgarh are fighting for ‘Jal, Jungle, Zameen’ (water, former and land) and the government along with corporate houses is exploiting them. Tribal people in interior areas of Bastar have been agitating for a long time and this is the evidence that tribal people are dissatisfied,” said Netam.

Also Read | Rajasthan: No Government Jobs for Habitual Miscreants Accused of Crime Against Women, Says CM Ashok Gehlot.

It is their compulsion to contest the elections for protecting the interest of the tribal population, he added.Speaking about the celebration of International Day of World’s Indigenous Peoples on August 9, Netam informed the media persons that in view of coming elections, the Sarva Adivasi Samaj has decided to field contestants and also review the schemes being run by the government in the interest of tribal people in the country.

"What Baba Saheb Ambedkar has given in the constitution or the provision made in the law (referring to tribal), somewhere exactly the opposite is being done in the state. This is a matter of serious concern and there is a fight for existence and tribal communities are losing dominance over ‘water, forest and land’," he stated.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Road Accident Video: Four Killed In Truck-Car Collision In Bulandshahr.

The tribal community will ensure the fielding of contestants in reserve seats. Moreover, we are identifying the seats, where tribal population is ranging from 20,000 to 70,000 or 80,000 so that contestants from the community will be fielded,” said Netam, hinting that candidates from communities will also be considered, he added.

The community will field candidates in at least 50 seats and a penal in this connection has been formed, said Netam.

We have written to the Election Commission for registration of the party and it will be decided very soon, Netam said further.Talking to media persons, the minister said that he had informed Congress incharge Kumari Selja about the reply of show cause notice served to him ahead of plenary sessions in Raipur.

Moreover, Netam had asked the party to make it clear whether he will be kept in Congress or not. If no response will be received from the party side then he will take a decision in this connection in days to come. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)