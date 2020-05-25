India News | SC Advocate Radhakanta Tripathy Turns 'corona Warrior' for Odisha's Bhadrak

Bhadrak (Odisha) [India], May 25 (ANI): Supreme Court advocate Radhakanta Tripathy who is also a seasoned human rights activist has taken up the task of creating awareness about coronavirus among rural residents of Bhadrak district in Odisha.

"For creating awareness among the rural mass, I had to first convince the gram panchayat leaders about the preventive measures that need to be taken to avoid the spread of coronavirus infection," said Tripathy in a self-made video.

Speaking about the ways in which the awareness drive was carried out, he said, "I would paste pamphlets and inform people about the coronavirus situation by reading out the news reports from TV and newspapers."

"Besides spreading awareness, I would distribute them masks and food packets to people facing a shortage of food," he added. (ANI)

