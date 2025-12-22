New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the conviction of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) (Ajit Pawar Faction) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly) Manikrao Kokate in a cheating and fraud case.

Granting relief to the senior leader from Maharashtra's Sinnar, a vacation bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) and Justice Joymalya Bagchi stayed Kokates' conviction to the limited extent that he shall not be disqualified as an MLA.

Also Read | Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Bhagyathara BT-34 Lottery Result of 22.12.2025, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

The bench also issued notice to the Maharashtra government seeking a response on Kokates' plea challenging his conviction and sentence awarded by a Nashik court in February this year.

"Issue Notice. Meanwhile, the conviction of the petitioner shall remain stayed to the extent that there shall be no disqualification as an MLA", the Court noted.

Also Read | Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Registration Link: More Than 1 Crore Participants Register at innovateindia1.mygov.in, Know How To Apply Here.

Kokate is booked for misusing a government housing scheme that operated from 1989 and 1992 and was meant for economically weaker sections. The scheme was applicable only to those with an annual income of up to ₹30,000. It is alleged that Kokate and his brother Vijay submitted false affidavits understating their income to qualify for the scheme and were illegally allotted two government flats.

A sessions court in Nashik recently upheld Kokates' conviction. Subsequently, the Bombay High Court, in an appeal, also rejected Kokates' plea challenging his conviction.

The senior leader has now moved the Supreme Court against his conviction and sentence. The top court, on an initial hearing in the matter today, has granted limited relief to Kokate, protecting him from disqualification as an elected MLA. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)