New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday sought the Karnataka government's response to a plea seeking protection from threats against the screening of Kamal Haasan's film 'Thug Life'.

Considering the urgency of the matter, a bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Manmohan issued notices to the Karnataka government, the State police, Raaj Kamal Films International Private Limited and the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) seeking their responses to the plea.

Also Read | Notable Sole Survivors of Plane Crashes: Youngest, Oldest and World’s Deadliest Air Disaster With a Sole Survivor!.

During the hearing, the counsel appearing for the petitioner submitted that no action has been taken by the state authorities in Karnataka despite violent threats being issued against linguistic minorities in the State.

"No FIR has been registered. They have joined hands with extremist elements", advocate A Velan stated.

Also Read | Bharatpur Shocker: 15-Year-Old Girl on Way to Local Market 'Kidnapped and Raped' by Youth in Rajasthan.

After hearing the matter, the Court sought the responses of the aforesaid authorities and listed the matter to be heard next week.

On Monday, the top court had refused to urgently hear Reddy's plea and had asked the petitioner to approach the concerned High Court.

Subsequently, the matter was listed before the top court to be heard today (Friday).

During the hearing on Monday, counsel appearing for the petitioner stated that a law-and-order situation is arising in the State, as cinema halls are receiving threats from certain fringe elements. Further, the counsel had stated that threats are being issued that the theatres will be set on fire. Hence, theatres in the State sought protection from the top court.

The issue arose over an alleged statement recently made by actor Kamal Hassan, which said "Kannada was born out of Tamil".

As per the petitioners' plea, there is an effective ban on the CBFC-certified film Thug Life in Karnataka, which is caused by violent threats from private groups, and the state authorities have failed to take action in this regard.

The plea argued that such inaction violates the fundamental right to freedom of speech and expression under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution. This right applies not only to filmmakers but also to the public who want to view films.

The top court will hear the matter next week. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)