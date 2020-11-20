Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 20 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir police and Indian security forces destroyed an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) detected near Shurat village in Kulgam district on Friday.

"An IED was detected by Army's 9 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Jammu and Kashmir police near Shurat village in Kulgam district," said the official statement of CRPF.

Also Read | Hong Kong Bans Air India Flights For 5th Time After Some Passengers Test COVID-19 Positive.

It added that the bomb disposal squad (BDS) teams of the Army and police reached the spot and destroyed the IED safely. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)