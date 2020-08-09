Paikmal (Odisha) [India], August 9 (ANI): Security forces and Naxalites exchanged fire for about 30 minutes in the Gandhamardan reserve forest area under Paikmal police station, before the Naxalites managed to escape into the dense forest on Saturday.

The Special Operations Group (SOG) teams of Bargarh-Bolangir and CRPF platoons seized live ammunition and empty cartridges from the Naxals in the joint operation.

Also Read | ISKON to Celebrate Janmashtami on August 12: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 9, 2020.

Earlier the SOG teams along with the CRPF personnel had started joint Anti-Naxal operation in the area, after receiving a tip-off about Naxalites or CPI (Maoists) camping in the area and planning violent anti-state activities, an official press release said.

"At around 7.30 am on August 8 in the Gandhamardhan reserve forest area, the SOG team noticed a group of 10-15 Maoists in olive green dress with guns. Suddenly they also noticed the team and started indiscriminate firing at the team. The team took a defensive position, disclosed their identity and appealed to them to stop firing and surrender. But they shouted Lal Salam Jindabad," the release said.

Also Read | Did PM Narendra Modi Send 'Rs 50 Crore' to UP CM Yogi Adityanath For Early Construction of Ram Temple? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake PMO Letter.

"Finding no alternative, the SOG team resorted to controlled firing in self-defence. The exchange of fire continued for 30 minutes. The Naxal group managed to escape taking advantage of the dense forest and heavy rainfall. During the search operation, SOG team found four Naxal camps in a row and recovered live ammunition and empty cartridges from the spot." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)