Jammu, Jan 9 (PTI) Security was beefed up after some miscreants pelted stones at houses of a particular community in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Monday, sources said.

The incident took place in Banch village, they said, adding the pelting of stones created panic among the people.

Police immediately rushed to the spot and security was tightened in the area, the sources said.

There are around 20 families of a minority community in the village, they said.

