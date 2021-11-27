Srinagar, Nov 27 (PTI) Services on the Baramulla-Banihal railway line here were briefly disrupted on Saturday due to maintenance work, causing inconvenience to passengers, according to officials.

The services were disrupted for about one-and-a-half hours, the officials said.

"Some electrification work was taken up on the railway line near the Mazhama railway station. There was some miscommunication in the planning of the work, otherwise such a delay would not have happened. This resulted in the disruption of the services for 91 minutes," they said.

The disruption caused some inconvenience to the passengers, the officials said.

Later, normal services were restored on the route, they said.

