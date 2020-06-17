India News | Seven Associates of Jailed Gangster Held for Extortion Call to a Delhi Based Businessman

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI):With the arrest of seven people Delhi Police claim to bust an extortion syndicate that allegedly tried to extort Rs 1 crore from a city-based businessman, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the syndicate was being headed by jailed gangster Manjeet Mahal who was running extortion syndicate through his close associate Satinder alias Bhinda, currently lodged in Tihar Jail in multiple cases.

The accused have been identified as Jai Dixit alias Sonu (22), Mandeep Singh alias Sardar (25), Raman Singh (26), Praveen Kumar (31), Rajeev alias Kalu (26), Akash residents of Najafgarh, Naveen Kumar (30) resident of Village Nangli Sakrawati who used to perform various activities after getting information on social media.

The gang used to make an extortion call through WhatsApp calling feature.

On June 9, complainant reported that he received a WhatsApp call, and the end user introduced himself as Satineder alias Bhinda from Tihar Jail and asked a ransom of Rs. 1 crore failing which he threatened him and his family members of facing dire consequences. Based on his complaint, a case under section U/S 387/506 IPC was registered and investigation was taken up, police said.

During course of the investigation, it was revealed that alleged mobile number which was used for making extortion call was found to be snatched on May 24 from one Rakesh, a resident of Dichaun Kalan, Delhi and the same incident was found to be reported in Baba Haridas Nagar Police Station.

The phone instrument was recovered from possession of accused Akash who disclosed that this phone was given to him by accused Praveen Kumar and Rajeev who are active snatchers of West Delhi area.

Thereafter, at the instance of accused Akash, accused persons Praveen and Rajeev were arrested and four snatched mobile phones and one stolen motorcycles and one bullet motorcycle used to commit offences were also recovered.

Praveen Kumar disclosed that after committing snatching of mobile phones he got removed their SIM cards and further supply to Satinder gang members who further use these SIM cards for installing whatsApp in their new mobile handset and further use them for making ransom calls.

On June 16 all these accused persons were arrested from their different hideouts and the mobile phone instrument used to cause ransom call in the case recovered from Jai Vihar Nala near Nangli Sakrawati. All accused persons have disclosed that they acted on the directions of main conspirator Satender who is already running in judicial custody in Tihar Jail in multiple cases of heinous offences such as extortion, murder, and attempt to murder. (ANI)

