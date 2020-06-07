India News | Seven Collectors Among 16 IAS Officers Transferred in MP

Bhopal, Jun 7 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government has transferred 16 IAS officers, including collectors of seven districts and divisional commissioner of Indore.

The state government has appointed new collectors in Dewas, Dhar, Rewa, Mandla, Narsinghpur, Singrauli and Agar Malwa districts, as per an order issued on Saturday night.

The newly-appointed collectors are Alok Kumar Singh (Dhar), Ilayaraja T (Rewa), Ved Prakash (Narsinghpur), Anil Kumar Khare (Mandla), Chandramauli Shukla (Dewas), Rajiv Ranjan Meena (Singrauli) and Avdhesh Sharma (Agar Malwa).

The existing district collectors of six of these districts, except Singrauli, have been shifted as deputy secretaries in the state secretariat, an official said.

Bhopal Municipal Commissioner B Vijay Dutta has also been transferred as deputy secretary in the state secretariat and replaced by V S Choudhary Kolsani, who was till now Singrauli's district collector.

Besides, Indore divisional commissioner Akash Tripathi has been replaced by Pawan Kumar Sharma, who was commissioner of the Narmada Valley Development Authority.

Tripathi has been appointed as managing director of the Jabalpur-based Madhya Pradesh Power Management Company.

