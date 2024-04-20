Kolkata, Apr 20 (PTI) A major fire gutted several shops in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district early this morning, officials said on Saturday.

The incident happened around 2 AM when the blaze engulfed several shops in Durga Chowk area of Haldia.

No one was injured in the incident, they said.

"Around 10 shops were destroyed in the blaze. Several fire tenders were pressed into service. The fire was brought under control within an hour," a fire and emergency service official said.

The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

