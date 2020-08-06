New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Delhi Congress workers waived black flags and raised slogans against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal when he arrived at AIIMS on Thursday to meet the 12-year-old girl who was allegedly sexually assaulted while the BJP's city unit expressed shock over the incident and said it will provide financial aid to her family.

The Delhi Congress leaders, including state president Anil Kumar, also submitted a memorandum to the Lt Governor's office, demanding a CBI enquiry in the case and arrest of the culprits.

Besides the sexual assault, the girl was hit on the face and head with a sharp object. She was found lying in a pool of blood by her neighbours at her home in Paschim Vihar on Tuesday evening, according to police.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta also said he was "deeply shocked to learn about the "heinous" assault on the girl.

"I have talked to the police commissioner and he has assured that the culprits will be caught soon. I also enquired about the health of the girl and AIIMS authorities told me she is stable now," Gupta said.

Delhi BJP will also extend financial help to the family of the victim, he said.

The Delhi Congress president met the family members of the girl at AIIMS and assured them of providing help.

"Congress will spare no effort in getting them justice. The condition of the girl's parents is very pathetic as they have neither taken a bath, nor changed their clothes for the past three days, as they have been keeping vigil outside the ICU in AIIMS," Kumar said.

The Delhi Mahila Congress workers raised slogans against Kejriwal during his AIIMS visit over the lack of safety of women in the city, said a Delhi Congress leader Parvez Ahmad.

The Youth Congress members also showed black flags to Kejriwal, said a spokesperson of the outfit.

The attention of the LG was also drawn towards the "worsening" law and order situation in Delhi, particularly sexual assaults against women, a Delhi Congress statement said.

Attacking the Kejriwal government and the BJP-led central government, Kumar said Delhiites feel "unsafe and angry" at the "lawlessness" prevailing in the capital.

