New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): The Delhi police have scanned CCTV camera footage and are questioning suspects in the case of sexual assault and attack on a 12-year-old girl in Paschim Vihar in the capital two days ago.

Delhi police said, "We have scanned CCTV footage and are questioning suspects on its basis."

Earlier in the day, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal met the victim at AIIMS. Speaking to media persons, he said, "I have spoken to the Police Commissioner. The police are trying to nab the accused. The govt will ensure strict punishment for the accused. The govt will provide Rs 10 lakh to her family members."

East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir said on Thursday, "The brutal rape of a 12-year-old child is absolutely horrific! Those animals deserve nothing less than death. All of us are praying for her and I urge the Delhi Police to bring the perpetrators to justice at the earliest."

Meanwhile, Delhi Women Commission chairperson Swati Maliwal also wrote a letter to Paschim Vihar Police Station SHO, seeking details of the case. (ANI)

