Prayagraj, Dec 3 (PTI) Maha Kumbh 2025 is set to become a spectacular blend of spirituality and cultural celebrations, the Uttar Pradesh government said on Tuesday, announcing programmes of popular singers and composers at the world's largest religious gathering.

In addition to the sacred dip in the Sangam, devotees from across the country and abroad will be treated to mesmerizing performances by some of Bollywood's finest artistes, the government said in a statement.

Renowned singers and composers such as Shankar Mahadevan, Kailash Kher, Sonu Nigam, Vishal Bhardwaj, Richa Sharma, Jubin Nautiyal, and Shreya Ghoshal will perform during the grand event, it said.

"These performances, taking place at the specially built Ganga Pandal in the fair area, will elevate the spiritual atmosphere of the Maha Kumbh, making it not only a religious event but also a cultural spectacle for the attendees," the government said.

"The Uttar Pradesh Culture Department, in partnership with the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, will organize the entire event. A schedule for the artists' performances has been planned, but it will depend on their availability. If any artist is unable to participate, efforts will be made to find another artist to perform in their place," it added.

According to the plan, performances by these stars will be held in the fair area, with an audience of 10,000 people. The performances will be scheduled from 4 pm to 8 pm.

While the Maha Kumbh officially begins on January 13, the devotional and cultural performances will start from January 10.

As per the schedule, famous singer and music composer Shankar Mahadevan will kick off the performances on January 10, with a show that will leave devotees mesmerized. On January 11, renowned folk singer Malini Awasthi will enchant the audience with her performance, according to the statement.

Singer Kailash Kher, known for his devotional songs, will perform on January 18, and on January 19, Sonu Nigam may captivate the devotees with his magical voice.

Other artists include folk singer Maithili Thakur who will perform on January 20, Kavita Paudwal on January 31, Vishal Bhardwaj on February 1, Richa Sharma on February 2, Jubin Nautiyal on February 8, Rasika Shekhar on February 10, Hansraj Raghuwanshi on February 14, and Shreya Ghoshal on February 24.

"These stars will bring a soulful blend of spirituality and devotion through their performances, enriching the cultural experience of Maha Kumbh," the government said.

Organised after a gap of every 12 years, the Maha Kumbh will be held in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26. Around 45 crore visitors are expected during the congregation, according to official estimates.

