India News | Sharad Pawar Paid Courtesy Visit to Maha Guv: NCP Leader Praful Patel

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 25 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel on Monday confirmed that the meeting between NCP President Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Governor held earlier today was just a courtesy meet.

Today Maharashtra Raj Bhavan staff was busy attending high profile visitors. In the afternoon, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

Senior NCP Leader Praful Patel was also accompanying Sharad Pawar when he visited Raj Bhavan. After this meeting, there were several assumptions for the purpose of meeting at such times. But Praful Patel told ANI that it was just a courtesy meet and nothing much should be thought about the meet.

"It was only a courtesy meeting between Pawar saheb and honourable Governor, we went there just to have a cup of tea. Governor Saheb had invited Pawar Saheb for a tea. We were there just for courtesy there was no politics involved in this meet," said Patel.

It was apparently Pawar's first visit to Raj Bhavan since the lockdown was imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus.

In another development, former Chief Minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane on Monday met Maharashtra Governor Koshyari, demanding the President's Rule in the State as Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government has allegedly failed to tackle COVID-19 crisis. (ANI)

